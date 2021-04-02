NC welcomes Indo-Pak thaw, calls for J&K specific CBMs

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday called for initiation of people centric CBMs in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement the party said that Party’s Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while addressing party functionaries at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu said the cessation of violence between India and Pakistan is a welcome step. He said the resumption of trade, IWT parleys, DGMO level truce and other veiled diplomatic outreach between India and Pakistan are welcome steps which the party leadership has welcomed at every level.

“We hope that both the countries will come up with some tangible CBMs on Jammu and Kashmir, which has been on an edge and is in need of a breather,” he said according the statement.

Meanwhile in another statement, party’s Additional Spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah said the violence along the LOC, IB has come to an end as a result of renewed diplomatic outreach by India and Pakistan but internally in Jammu and Kashmir the situation continues to remain on edge. “The data that is in the public domain punctures the claim that nullification of state’s status has reduced the conflict. Contrarily the promised new dawn of peace and prosperity remains elusive to this day. The recurring targeted killings have become part of the new norm now. The GOI has failed to protect the lives of people and live up to its promises which it had made in the run up of unilateral measures of 5th of August 2019,” she said.