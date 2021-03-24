NC welcomes renewed Indo-Pak engagement

National Conference (NC) Wednesday welcomed the renewed engagement between India and Pakistan saying that the end of hostilities between the two nations would have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in J&K.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar as saying that the thaw in the India-Pakistan relations was bound to have a positive impact on the people of J&K who have for long borne maximum brunt of escalation of tensions on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) between the two neighbours.

He said that the alternating flare-up on the borders used to incur huge losses on the people living alongside the borders and with the renewed India-Pakistan engagement they would be able to heave a sigh of relief.