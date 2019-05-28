NC will form strong govt in JK by crossing its 1996 tally of 57 seats: Rana

National Conference (NC) on Tuesday claimed that the party is poised to form a strong, stable and responsive government in Jammu and Kashmir by crossing its 1996 state legislative assembly tally of 57 seats.

“National Conference will surpass its 1996 tally of 39 assembly seats in Kashmir, 15 in Jammu and three in Ladakh region,” NC Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said at a press conference at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu.

He slammed the BJP for what he said twisting the statistics in its daily “rants” in the media, saying this speaks of its fear and frustration in the wake of imminent rejection by the people.

“In their enthusiasm, the BJP leaders are forgetting that National Conference did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Ladakh,” he said. “Therefore, they have no reason to celebrate over the so-called edge in some constituencies.”

He said that Jammu has suffered the most during the BJP’s over three years of “misrule” and that the fear of defeat has unnerved the BJP leadership.

Rana also said that BJP should spell out just ten initiatives for Jammu’s growth during the party’s first and perhaps last tenure in the government between 2015 and 2018.

He said the BJP will have to answer as to what happened to its much trumpeted recruitment drive for the border youth, construction of bunkers and allotment of five marla plots to border dwellers.

“Will the BJP say how many educated unemployed youth were provided jobs in their tenure; why the flagship projects of AIIMS and three Medical Colleges are still on papers; what happened to SMART City project why the implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana could not take off; why Artificial Lake Project and Tawi River Front Project on the pattern of so-called Sabarmati Project did not materialize; why the party failed in regularizing the daily wagers and others despite a blue-print drawn by the previous Omar Abdullah led government,” Rana questioned.

He asked why the BJP governments at the centre and in the state reduced the one-time settlement of Pakistan administered Kashmir refugees to paltry Rs 5 lakh per family instead of the recommended Rs 25 lakhs per family by the National Conference led government.