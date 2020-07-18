NCB gets 13 Kanals of land in Jammu for office, residential complex

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved allotment and transfer of land up to 13 kanals 5 marlas to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), at village Majeen, Sidhra, Jammu, for construction of office building and residential complex.

The land will be allotted to NCB on lease basis for 40 years. The decision has been taken on the basis of recommendations of the Board of Directors of Jammu Development Authority and concurrence of Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and Revenue Department.