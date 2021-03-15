NCC camp conducted at Uri

A National Cadet Corps Annual Training Camp has started in Army Camp location at Boniyar under the ageis of NCC Group Headquarters Srinagar and NCC Directorate Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a statement the army said that the camp has been organized by 3 Jammu & Kashmir Battalion NCC Baramulla from 10 to 16 March 2021.

“In this Camp, a total of 110 Cadets are taking part from the schools and colleges of Baramulla, Uri, Handwara, Tangmarg, Tangdhar, Kupwara, Lolab, Bandipora, Pattan, Sopore and Boniyar. Successful training at the camp will make the Cadets eligible to attend ‘B’ & ‘C’ certificate examination to be held later in the month. The Camp commenced on 10 March 2021 with conduct of Rapid Corona Test of all participating cadets and the conducting staff by team of Block Medical Officers Boniyar.” the statement reads.