NCC camp underway in Uri

A National Cadet Corps (NCC) annual training camp was organised by 3 Jammu and Kashmir Battalion NCC Baramulla at Boniyar Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the camp started on March 10 and would conclude on March 16 at Army’s camp location in Boniyar under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarter Srinagar and NCC Directorate Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

It said that the last such camp was held in 2009 at Boniyar.

“A total of 110 cadets from schools and colleges of Baramulla, Uri, Handwara, Tangmarg, Tangdhar, Kupwara, Lolab, Bandipora, Pattan, Sopore and Boniyar are taking part in this camp. After the training at the camp, the cadets will become eligible to attend ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate examination to be held later in the month,” the Army statement said.

It said that the cadets would undergo basic training like physical training, drill, weapon training, firing, map reading and grooming to instill confidence among them.