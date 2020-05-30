NC's boycott of Delimitation Commission deceitful politics: JKAP

Taking a dig at National Conference (NC), senior JKAP leader, Ghulam Hassan Mir on Saturday said the party’s decision to boycott the Delimitation Commission was a “deceit” with electorate of J&K.

“The party will be solely responsible for harming the interests of J&K if the outcome of the delimitation process was anti-people,” Mir said.

“At a juncture when NC can represent the wishes and aspirations of people of J&K in a delimitation commission, it is very unfortunate they are boycotting the process,” Mir said, adding “as such the party is playing deceit politics with its electorate”.

He questioned when the party continues to be part of the Parliament despite abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, then why was it shying away to fulfill its responsibilities at this time.

“The NC parliamentarians should take part in delimitation process. If there is no harm to be a parliamentarian despite abrogation of Article 370, then what prevents NC be part of the commission?”Mir said.

The JKAP leader said if any anti-Kashmir verdict comes out from the delimitation process, all responsibility will lie on shoulders of National Conference.

“One is unable to understand that the party boycotted Panchayat elections but later on jumped into Lok Sabha polls,” Mir said.

To a question, Mir said he too denounced the decision of abrogation of Article 370 as it was purely “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional,” and added the Supreme Court was the best institution to set the things right.

“Whatever the decision the Supreme Court will deliver, regarding Article 370, JKAP will welcome it wholeheartedly,” Mir said.

About rumors of formation of interim government in J&K, Mir said it was just “media creation” and “far from realities”. He said the JKAP was unaware about any such development and added that “amendments can be done in Constitution if there is any such proposal before the central government”.

Meanwhile party source disclosed that if any offer comes from the Centre, JKAP will not hesitate to take part in delimitation commission. The source said August 5 decision deprived J&K from special privileges and if today “we stays away from representing people, the history will not forgive us.”