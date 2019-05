Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference is leading from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

At the end of 13th round of counting of votes, Masoodi had got 7279 votes while his nearest rival of Congress, G A Mir has got 7104 votes.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has finished at third position with 5034 votes while BJP’s Sofi Yousuf has got just 305 votes.