NC's Hilal Lone not under detention: Govt to HC

J&K government on Friday told the High Court National Conference leader Hilal Akber Lone was not under detention, but argued that being a protected person, Lone has to approach security agency before moving out of his residence.

In its response to the habeas corpus plea by Lone, the government has said the petitioner was availing security cover because of his political involvement and like other protected persons he has been advised not to visit any vulnerable area without informing the authorities so that proper security arrangement were made for his safety and security.

The government termed Lone’s allegation of his detention as “false, frivolous and baseless”.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey however allowed Lone’ s counsels Shuja-ul-haq and Mir Tariq to respond to the report of the authorities after he sought time for the same.

The Court listed the matter for hearing on August 17. In his plea, Lone has submitted that he was arrested by police station Sumbal on August 10 last year soon after abrogation of Article 370, and lodged at Srinagar’s SKICC which was converted into a sub-jail, till November 2019.

Lone was subsequently shifted to MLA Hostel at MA Road in the summer capital. While in detention, Lone was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 9 this year. The detention order was subsequently revoked on June 18.

While the petitioner has sought directions to the authorities to produce him before the Court and set him free, he has also sought direction for paying Rs one crore as compensation for his illegal detention since June 18 this year.