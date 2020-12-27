NC's Kargil unit congratulates PAGD for 'victory of truth'

National Conference (NC) Kargil unit functionaries Sunday congratulated Farooq Abdullah-led Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for its victory in the District Development Council (DDC) polls, saying the victory marks the “triumph of truth over falsehood”.

A statement of NC issued here said that the party’s functionaries from Kargil including Qamar Ali Akhoon and Haneefa Jan said the despite odds, PAGD’s success in the DDC polls reveals the concurrence of the people of J&K to the PAGD’s agenda.

They said in the statement that the people of J&K had democratically and peacefully shown their rejection of the August 5, 2019 measures.

They said the people on the other side of Zojila Tunnel also support Farooq Abdullah-led PAGD’s efforts to restore the constitutional position and integrity of J&K.