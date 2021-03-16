Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 1:02 AM

Need to connect hearts in J&K: NC

Strengthen peace initiatives on LoC, LAC: Masoodi
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 1:02 AM
File Photo of Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference (NC) Tuesday said that while the rail connects cities and towns, what was required for Jammu and Kashmir was connecting hearts.

A statement of NC issued here said that participating in a debate on the demand for grants for Railways, NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi impressed on the Railways Ministry to give utmost precedence to locals in the recruitment for railways in Jammu and Kashmir.

Masoodi said that there had been a 25 percent increase in budget proposal for railways raising it to Rs 1,10,000 crore but he said it was disappointing for J&K as no new projects were announced.

“While the National Rail Plan is a welcome step, the focus has been on Eastern and East Coast region. Similar provisions should have been put in place for J&K. It is disappointing to see Kashmir being ignored with no progress on Baramulla-Kupwara, Jammu-Poonch, Udhampur-Banihal and Qazigund-Pahalgam railway lines. These routes despite being important from the tourism point of view have been ignored,” he said demanding visible progress on all the four railway lines.

Masoodi also sought special focus on the Udhampur-Banihal railway line due to frequent closure of NH-44 closure.

He also demanded increase in frequency of Qazigund-Baramulla railway.

Masoodi also termed the annual budgetary allocations for major infra-projects in J&K disappointing and sought enhancement on government spending on agriculture, its allied sectors, and highways.

He demanded that peace initiatives at Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC) need to be strengthened and internal and external dialogue initiated.

Earlier, Masoodi had also demanded extra relief in repayment of education loans  to J&K students on account of  innumerable predicaments they  had to undergo post 5th August 2019 lockdown.

He also demanded special incentives for trout farming.

