Need to develop global mindset among Kashmiri entrepreneurs: VC IUST

Taking an initiative in instilling and promoting the entrepreneurship culture, Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) and TEQIP-III of Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) hosted one day Entrepreneurs Conclave here on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here, more than 50 entrepreneurs and IUST alumni participated in the conclave. The purpose of the conclave was to help small scale ventures of Kashmir to achieve greater heights of success, so that these carve a unique identity both at UT and National level.

While inaugurating the conclave, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, stressed upon the importance of developing a global mindset for Kashmiri entrepreneurs, so that their organizations will develop a brand name in the national and international markets. He indicated that only innovation could bring differentiation of our products and services which is a must for local companies to survive in the cut-throat competition from global companies. Prof. Siddiqi also inaugurated Alps Savy Pvt Ltd, a new start-up set up by IUST students pursing B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering which is being promoted by EDC-IUST.

While addressing the gathering, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. A. M. Shah, explained the importance of having a clear and concise vision to achieve success. He cautioned the entrepreneurs about the stiff competition from global brands and advised them to “think global, act local” for their ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Research, Prof. H R Naik, mentioned about the potential of food technology, with respect to local industries, which can generate employment opportunities in the UT. He mentioned that IUST has the best ecosystem for new start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Prof. A. H. Moon, brought up the relevance of emerging technologies in local industries and explained how these upcoming technologies should be incorporated within small scale industries for survival. Our alumni entrepreneurs have strong will power and desire to become employers rather than employees, he added.

Many entrepreneurs shared their struggles and stressed that the single window clearance cell for registering a business is a must for reviving entrepreneurship culture in the country. Some female entrepreneurs mentioned about their struggles against traditional family values as well as patriarchy.

Director EDC, Dr. Parvez A. Mir, informed that the New Educational Policy-2020 gives strong focus on skill and entrepreneurship development, hence the pedagogy of teaching community needs to modify as per new market demands, which will benefit all stakeholders.

Dr. Mir also informed that IUST will be holding two-day exhibition very soon. All the participant entrepreneurs along with EDC sponsored start-ups were felicitated. At the end, Toyba Sahaf presented Vote of Thanks.