NEET-2020 qualifiers of Tral felicitated

Awantipora Police today felicitated students of Tral who have qualified NEET-2020.

The police said in a statement, “in order to boost the morale of the NEET-2020 qualifiers namely Zubair Ahmad Rather, Imran MohiUddin, Syed Raif Hamid, ShahidRasool, Uzma Jan, Syed ShahzaibMuzaffar, Arfat Ahmad Mir, Muneer Ahmad Shah and WajahatFayaz, SSP AwantiporaTahirSaleem awarded them with the appreciation certificates and mementos in presence of SDPO Awantipora and other senior officers.”

SSP Awantipora said that the NEET-2020 qualifiers of Tral are going to encourage the youth especially in the area to opt for different career. He also said that there is a lot of talent in Tral area, the only thing that the students require is guidance, proper counselling and a platform to prove themselves.

