NEET Kashmiri aspirants facing difficulty in reaching exam centers, Govt unmoved: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Tuesday expressed concern over the alleged plight of NEET aspirants—who according to them are facing inconvenience in reaching their designated exam centers outside Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, the NC spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, said “the woes of aspirants have increased manifold due to log jams on the only national highway connecting Kashmir with other parts of the country.” “As NEET exams are around the corner on 13th of September, most of the students are still grappling to reach their designated exam centers across the country,” said Dar.

“NEET aspirants are finding it very difficult to reach their designated exam centers across the country on the account of log jam on Srinagar-Jammu highway due to some obstruction caused by weather vagaries.”

He said that the government on its part has asked the students to take to Mughal road, where the situation is no different. “The students who had taken Mughal road route to reach their destinations are presently stuck at Hirpura, where the situation is far from improving due to the incoming rush of truck loads carrying necessary merchandise to the valley,” he said, adding “After waiting for hours altogether, many aspirants moved back and tried to take to the Srinagar and Jammu highway again.”