'NEP-2020 will prepare youth for global market'

Three-day national webinar on “Perspectives of National Education Policy 2020 With Special Reference To School Education, Teacher Education And Higher Education” organized by the School of Education (SoE), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with Indian School Psychological Association (InSPA) began in the varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.

Welcoming the guests, Dean, SoE, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, highlighted the importance of National Education Policy and emphasized that the policy should be implemented in letter and spirit.

In his opening remarks, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar highlighted positive aspects of National Educational Policy 2020 like change in the GDP which is recommended to be 6 per cent.

Former Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Pondicherry University and SAR University, Prof Jalees Ahmad Khan Tareen, in his keynote address remarked that this document (NEP-2020) will prepare Indian youth for global market. He also highlighted few grey areas of the document viz. lack of provision for critical mass, diversity of teachers and students, recruitment of teachers across the country and globe, liberalization of thought, scientific temper and many more.

President, InSPA, Dr. Panch Ramalingam, in his special address appreciated the overall organization, structure and success of the webinar.

In his presidential address, CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir, highlighted that the education system of the country has witnessed tremendous changes that took place from Radhakrishan Commission to National Policy on Education 1986 to National Education Policy 2020. Prof. Mir stressed that these far-reaching changes like service conditioning of teachers, professional development, career advancement schemes took place only to improve education system of the country.

The first technical session was conducted by Prof. Ranjana Arora, Head Department of Teacher Education NCERT who in her presentation, gave a comprehensive picture of the NEP-2020 including its provisions and recommendations in the light of School Education. She discussed the vision, key principles, targets fixed in the policy, major recommendations, curricular concerns, computational thinking and pedagogical reforms of NEP-2020.