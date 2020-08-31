Kashmir, Today's Paper
September 1, 2020

New business rules another onslaught on J&K: Yaseen

September 1, 2020
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Monday flayed the central government for notifying new business rules for J&K, terming them an “onslaught on the soul of democracy”.

In a statement, Yaseen termed the rules as totally flawed and said they would undermine the constitutional and democratic authorities of the J&K Legislature, whenever in place.

Yaseen said the rules to allocate powers between executive, state legislature and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir would divest the elected public representatives of their constitutional and democratic powers and make them redundant.

“Under the new rules, most of the powers of legislators have been vested with the Lieutenant Governor, whereas the Center has extended its tentacles even over the internal administrative authority of the state government,” Yaseen said while terming the new move of the Central government as flawed and a “sinister game plan to convert the erstwhile J&K state into a colony.”

The PDF Chairman said people of J&K were much concerned and apprehensive about the Central government’s proposed plans to undermine the special identify and status of J&K especially after August 5 last year when Articles 370 and 35A were unilaterally and unconstitutionally scraped.

Yaseen enjoined upon the Central government to desist from playing with the sentiments of people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it would serve no purpose and will only cause further alienation and disengagemen .

“It would be in the overall interests of the country to address socio-political aspirations of the people of J&K,” Yaseen maintained while urging for restoration of political process in J&K.

