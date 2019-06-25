New concepts in Higher Education Deptt on anvil: Advisor Ganai

Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss introduction of new concepts in Higher Education sector for improving quality of education so as to make students competitive at the cutting edge level.

The new concepts include introduction of Student Exchange Policy, setting up of career counselling centres and innovation cells in the various government degree colleges in the State.

Secretary, Higher Education, Talat Pervez Rohella, Director, Colleges, Yasin Khan and senior Principals of Government Degree Colleges attended the meeting.

Advocating greater collaboration between degree colleges within and outside the State, Ganai advised the Higher Education Department to improve the draft Student Exchange Policy. He asked the Department to identify the colleges and universities from outside which are interested in partnering the State Colleges in student exchange programmes. “The Department should get down to the nitty gritty before finalizing the MoUs with sister institutions,” he added.

Laying emphasis on linking academics with market-oriented jobs, the Advisor urged the Department to gain from the rich experience of senior Principals and faculty members in proper career counselling of students. He advised the Secretary to revisit the career counselling proposal so that it meets the modern day requirements.

Asking the Principals to encourage students in their tryst with new ideas, the Advisor asked the Higher Education Department to expedite the proposal for setting up of innovative cells in leading degree colleges in the State.

The Secretary Higher Education informed the Advisor that the Department is examining several proposals for harnessing innovative skills of students including the NIDHI guidelines that nurture new ideas and inspire successful start-ups in science and technology sector.