New DH building in Bandipora designated as COVID facility

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the authorities on Thursday closed all the OPD and emergency related services at the new District Hospital (DH) Bandipora while designating it exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients.

The new building has 100 beds and an oxygen plant critical for the treatment of COVID patients.

The decision, according to the hospital authorities was taken after a review meeting with higher authorities.

Though the 1000 LPM oxygen plant is yet to start functioning, officials are stating that the plant will supply oxygen to the beds in few days.

Also, a Level-II COVID-19 facility is available at Pazalopora’s maternity and child care hospital, which was again designated for COVID following a new surge in the positive cases.

Furthermore, authorities say the critical care facilities at the new DH building, which includes ICU beds and few ventilators, will come in handy in case of emergencies.

The OPD and emergency facilities have been relocated to the old building, with only emergency surgeries being allowed.

The authorities justify the shifting as they fear that if positive cases are admitted in the building they might “intermingle” with other patients.

“Due to the availability of Oxygen plant at the new hospital we might have to admit some COVID-19 patients here. In that situation, we can’t afford to keep non-COVID patients here, so we have temporarily started our OPD services from the old hospital building. This will prevent infected and non-infected patients from coming in contact with each other,” Medical Superintendent, Bashir Ahmad Teli said.

Teli further said, “given oxygen plant, the hospital was likely to function only for COVID-19 patients and in case of emergency surgeries those too will take place at the old hospital while elective surgeries have been halted for now.”

Ahmad, however, said that there was no COVID positive patient admitted at the hospital as of now, but in case there are positive cases that require emergency operations, this facility will serve that purpose too.”