UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 1:09 AM

New domicile law will disempower youth: Hakeem Yasin

UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 1:09 AM
File Photo of Hakeem Yasin

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen on Wednesday asked the centre to immediately revoke the new domicile law, saying it was in contradiction to the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, Yaseen said the law was tantamount to disempower Jammu and Kashmir youth.

He said while the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have promised no change in the residential and job rights of people of J&K, the new domicile law has been imposed upon the people just to disempower youth who were already struggling hard for government jobs and employment avenues.

Saying J&K was not a Union territory like Pandicherry and Chandigarah, but a glorious state downgraded, Yaseen urged both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to immediately revoke the new domicile law in the largest interests of J&K youth and leave it for the new popular government to take a call on the issue.

