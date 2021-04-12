New Film Policy for J&K within 10 days: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government will bring out a new Film Policy for the union territory within ten days “to bring back the golden era on the silver screen”.

News agency KNO quoted the LG, while addressing the two-day conference on ‘Tapping the Tourism Potential of Kashmir—Another Day in Paradise’ at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday through virtual mode, that the J&K government has “almost finalized the new film policy after thorough deliberations with the stakeholders” and the same will be announced within ten days from now.

Tapping the Tourism Potential of Kashmir

Conference in Srinagar

Organised by Ministry of Tourism@tourismgoi



Click the link to watch it Live https://t.co/Fk3DJDglij pic.twitter.com/HjYwrNBiCt— Jammu & Kashmir Tourism (@JandKTourism) April 12, 2021

Sinha said the policy “entails a road map on how we can bring back the golden era of the 70’s and 80’s on the silver screen”.

“We have been reading and hearing that Kashmir used to be the favorite Bollywood destinations of the film makers in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. We as a team will work to bring back the same culture,” the LG said.

The LG said that “serious efforts were on to revive tourism and a number of new tourist destinations are being explored”.

“We are focusing on putting in place a better tourism infrastructure at the new tourist places so that tourists can enjoy and explore new places hassle free. For this, we have invited private players as well,” he said.

The LG further claimed that despite Covid-19 pandemic, Kashmir witnessed the highest number of domestic tourist arrivals than the rest of the states in India since December 2020.

“This of course helped to revive the tourism in Kashmir,” he said.

He said that many steps were taken to ensure ease of travel for the tourists.

“There are night flights operating from Srinagar airport. There is a direct flight from Srinagar to Bengaluru now,” the LG Sinha added.

He said tourists are coming to Kashmir “not just to explore the places, but to connect with the people of the valley as well”.