New high of 4926 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths in a day in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported a record single day spike of 4,926 new COVID-19 cases even as 52 more patients died.

As per the government data, the fresh cases comprise 3,241 in Kashmir division and 1,685 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 52 fresh fatalities, 34 of them have been reported in Jammu while 18 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,562.

The overall death toll comprises 1,494 in Kashmir and 1,068 in Jammu.

There are a total of 41,666 active cases in J&K,- 26,980 in Kashmir and 14,686 in Jammu.