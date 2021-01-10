New industrial policy without peace initiative meaningless: Hasnain Masoodi

National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi Sunday said the new industrial policy would not fetch any result without taking into cognisance political aspirations of people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

In a statement issued here, he said that the recently announced Rs 28,400 crore industrial development scheme would not fetch any results in absence of an aggressive peace initiative to address the political aspirations of the people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

Masoodi reminded the government that earlier such announcements – Rs 6165 crore package announced by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 and Rs 80,000 crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had not changed anything on the ground.