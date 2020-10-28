New land laws in present form totally unacceptable: Apni Party

Apni Party on Wednesday convened a meeting of its office bearers here to deliberate on fresh amendments made by the Union government to J&K land laws.

The meeting was chaired by the party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, in absence of the President Altaf Bukhari. The meeting observed that the amendments that have been made to the land laws were arbitrary in nature and totally unacceptable to people of J&K.

The party leaders also described the superficial restrictions imposed on the sale of agricultural land by virtue of an amendment to J&K Land Revenue Act as “vague and unacceptable” and resolved to put in all efforts to convince the government of India to revisit its decision.

The meeting vehemently expressed that the new laws notified by the Union government were unfortunately in total contradiction with the commitments made by Prime Minister and Union Home Minister with people of J&K on the floor of Parliament.

It was unanimously decided that a party delegation consisting of senior office bearers would seek an appointment and call on the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister in New Delhi to invite their intervention into this matter.