New laws detrimental to J&K identity: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front, Hakeem Yaseen on Tuesday vehemently opposed the new land laws in J&K, terming them a “deep rooted conspiracy to change the peculiar demographic character” of the J&K.

In a statement, Yaseen said new laws, in any manifestation, were disastrous and detrimental to the special identity of J&K. He demanded restoration of Maharaja’s state subject and domicile laws to ensure protection of J&K’s special identity.

Yaseen, while demanding complete roll back of the new laws, said that it was a cause of great concern that J&K has been opened for sale to every non-state subject. He said the government at the Center has under the garb of industrial promotion and employment generation for youth opened flood gates for all non J&K residents especially, business houses and industrialists to “turn the state into a colony.”

Yaseen said the new laws, if allowed to be implemented, would ruin the future of a glorious erstwhile state which has already been downgraded to a Union territory. He said though development of industries was imperative for employment generation but the way lakhs of kanals of land have been earmarked in anticipation, for sale to the prospective non J&K resident industrialists has exposed the intent of the government to change the demography of J&K and Ladakh.