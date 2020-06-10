New media policy assault on press freedom: NC

National Conference on Wednesday took strong exception to the new media policy announced by J&K government, terming it an “assault on freedom of speech and role of press in democracy.”

“Press is meant to agitate, investigate, scrutinize institutions and individuals, government and others. Freedom of press is what underlines the difference between democracy and despotism; it is the lifeblood of democracy,” said party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, while expressing concern over the new media policy.

He said a watchdog in the shape of Press Council of India and similar other bodies adjudicate, regulate press under the Press Council Act-1978.

“The new media policy obliquely stifles the media’s right to ask tough questions and highlight lacunae in the working of administration. The policy seems to be a remnant of colonial era censorships. Having government to decide what “fake, unethical and antinational news” will jeopardize the free working of press. Given the fact that the press fraternity in J&K is already working in harsh conditions, the new policy will choke the already constrained space for free working of press,” he said. “It is also an infringement of the people’s right to information. It is gratuitous and unnecessary to come up with such rules and regulations as democracies are not supposed to fight opposing narratives by gagging its media.”

He said National Conference denounces the new media policy in unequivocal terms. “The regulations will led to unaccountability in administration and inevitably cause injustice. Therefore the policy should immediately be rolled back for the furtherance of democracy and freedom of speech and free working of press,” said Imran.