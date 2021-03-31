New school timings from today

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Wednesday ordered change in school timings in Kashmir province from April 1.

As per the order issued by the DSEK, timings for all government and recognised private schools within Srinagar Municipal limits would be from 9 am to 3 pm while those located outside Srinagar municipal limits would remain functional from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

“The order shall be adhered to strictly by all the concerned government and private schools. Any deviation in this regard will be viewed very seriously,” the order reads.