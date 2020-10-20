Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 12:35 AM

New VC for BGSBU: Search committee holds interaction with shortlisted candidates

File Photo

The search committee constituted to recommend a panel of candidates for appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri held interactions with the shortlisted candidates on Tuesday.

An official said the search committee held two meetings before inviting shortlisted candidates for the interactions.

The four member search committee is headed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Kashmir University (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad.

“Around 64 candidates had applied for the post of VC BGSBU out of which 19 were shortlisted for interaction. But out of them only 18 attended the interaction,” an official said.

The five year tenure of the incumbent VC BGSBU Prof. Javaid Mussarat will end in October last week.

“The search committee will submit a panel of three to five candidates to the J&K Lieutenant Governor who is also the Chancellor of the University. He (LG) will approve the final appointment of a new VC for BGSBU,” he said.

A top source said, around six professors from Kashmir University (KU), three from Central University of Kashmir (CUK) were called for the interaction with the selection committee. He said some professors from Jammu University also attended the interactions with the search committee.

“Two professors from BGSBU had applied for VC post but one of them had exceeded the age bar and was not invited for interaction,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a source said the professor from BGSBU who was called for the interaction is facing suspension case in the university and his case is pending in Court.

“Suspension is not a final punishment that is why the professor was given an opportunity and he has not been proved guilty yet. So, the committee thought that he should be given an opportunity to appear in interaction,” the official said.

He said the panel of three to five candidates will be submitted to the Chancellor within days and the appointment of new VC for the BGSBU will be done within two weeks.

