Newborn's death sparks protest in Sopore

A new born baby died allegedly due to the negligence of doctors in Sopore, sparking protests against the doctors.

Talking to media persons, distressed father Arif Habib Ganaie of Kraltang Sopore alleged that his new born female baby died due to the negligence of two doctors.

“One of them had treated my wife for the past nine months but she did not bother to attend to her when my wife was in dire need of her treatment,” he said. “It was because of the delay that my newborn baby couldn’t survive.”

Ganaie’s family, joined by some locals, staged a protest against the two doctors and SDH Sopore, alleging negligence by them.

Shouting slogans against the “erring” doctors, they demanded action against them.

Police has registered a case in this regard.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Zulfikar said that he was not aware about the matter as the family had not registered any complaint with him yet.