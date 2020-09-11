Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:51 AM

Newly elected JKTDC Employees' Union assumes charge

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:51 AM

The newly-elected office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Employees Union (J&KTDCEU) on Friday expressed gratitude to Managing Director of the Corporation for ensuring smooth conduct of polls.

A statement said the oath ceremony of the newly elected Union bearers was held on September 19 at TRC here in which the participants hailed the efforts of the Managing Director, JKTDC, Asgar Hussain, to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

Trending News
File Photo

Militants, security forces exchange fire in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

CSG announces online essay competition results

“Under his leadership, the Corporation will scale new heights. We will extend our wholehearted support to his endeavours,” said Muhammad Shafi Khan, General Secretary of the Union.

The statement said  while Javeed Ahmad Mir has been elected as Chairman of the Union, Nayeem Ahmad Shah is its new Treasurer. Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Saima Rashid and Abdul Ahad Ganai have been elected as its executive members.

The statement said General Manager, Operations Kashmir and executive engineer, JKTDC also attended the oath ceremony apart from unit managers, sectional heads and employees of the Corporation.

Related News