Newly elected JKTDC Employees' Union assumes charge

The newly-elected office bearers of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation Employees Union (J&KTDCEU) on Friday expressed gratitude to Managing Director of the Corporation for ensuring smooth conduct of polls.

A statement said the oath ceremony of the newly elected Union bearers was held on September 19 at TRC here in which the participants hailed the efforts of the Managing Director, JKTDC, Asgar Hussain, to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

“Under his leadership, the Corporation will scale new heights. We will extend our wholehearted support to his endeavours,” said Muhammad Shafi Khan, General Secretary of the Union.

The statement said while Javeed Ahmad Mir has been elected as Chairman of the Union, Nayeem Ahmad Shah is its new Treasurer. Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Saima Rashid and Abdul Ahad Ganai have been elected as its executive members.

The statement said General Manager, Operations Kashmir and executive engineer, JKTDC also attended the oath ceremony apart from unit managers, sectional heads and employees of the Corporation.