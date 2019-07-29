Newly-married woman allegedly commits suicide in JK's Ramban

Kashmir, Latest News
A newly-married woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Ukhral area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said that Sapna Devi (21), wife of Sandeep Singh, allegedly spinkled kerosene oil over her body and set herself ablaze at her home in Hochak area around 3 am.

Devi was barely eighteen days into her marriage, said an official.

Station House Officer Ramsoo, Javaid Iqbal confirmed the incident and said that the body is being shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

