Newly-married woman allegedly commits suicide in JK's Ramban

A newly-married woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Ukhral area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Reports said that Sapna Devi (21), wife of Sandeep Singh, allegedly spinkled kerosene oil over her body and set herself ablaze at her home in Hochak area around 3 am.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

Devi was barely eighteen days into her marriage, said an official.

Station House Officer Ramsoo, Javaid Iqbal confirmed the incident and said that the body is being shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.