A newly recruited militant has been arrested by the police and security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

News agency GNS quoted a police officer saying the arrested is a ‘C-Category’ militant recruiter recently.

The officer identified him as Shakir Ahmad from Ardkhera Imamsahib area of Shopian.

Shakir was arrested by police and security forces at Frisal Yaripora of Kulgam, added the officer.