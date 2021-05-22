NGEWA-SKIMS holds meeting to elect union president

NGEWA-SKIMS today decided to continue keep Ishtiyaq Beigh as union president after holding a meeting of all stakeholders.

According to a statement issued here, “an emergency meeting of all the stakeholders was convened today and the decision was made that Ishtiyaq Beigh will continue in his long-standing role as President, NGEWA-SKIMS.” Besides senior Vice President will be Shamima Gamgeen, General Secretary Bilal Ahmed Dar and other posts were also decided.

“Beigh has congratulated the nominated members and took this opportunity to remind them of their duties in service of the reputed Institution. He also added that the welfare of the employees and the institution should always come first and foremost,” the statement said.