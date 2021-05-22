Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: May 22, 2021, 11:42 PM

NGO provides meals to patients, attendants at SDH Sopore

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]
Amid lockdown in view of coronavirus threat, a local NGO has come forward to help and provide meals to Covid-19 positive patients and their attendants at SDH Covid hospital Sopore.

The NGO namely Wular foundation Sopore run by Khursheed Ahmad Hakeem along with members provide cooked meals to needy patients in Covid-19 Sopore hospital since last one month.

“We are providing two time meals, medicines, PPE kits, medical equipments and ambulance services to help mitigate the suffering of the poor and needy during the pandemic, Khursheed Ahmad said.

