National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) celebrated the 72nd Republic day at Zojila tunnel site on Tuesday.

An NHIDCL official said that making a history in the higher altitudes of Himalyan Ranges, VK Rajawat, Director. (T), NHIDCL hoisted National flag in presence of BK Chand, Officiating Executive Director, RO Ladakh, at Minamarg, the east portal of Zojila Tunnel, for the first time on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.