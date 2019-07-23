NHM employees decry delay in release of salary

The employees working under centrally funded National Health Mission (NHM) in J&K have decried delay in release of salary for last several months and urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to mitigate their suffering.

A group of employees comprising doctors, managerial staff and paramedics said they are not being paid salaries regularly while wages of last three to four months are pending.

“Despite working on meagre wages as compared to state government staff, we are not paid our salary on time. Our families are suffering. So much so we don’t even have cash for meeting travel expenses to our places of work”, said one of the doctors.

“We have requested the concerned authorities for release of wages several times but our pleas seem to fall to deaf ears,” he added.

Hilal Ahmad, a paramedic said: “a paramedic under NHM gets one fourth salary as compared to regular staff despite having same job profile, qualifications and working hours. Rather than giving justice to us through wage enhancement, the authorities are making us suffer immensely. How can they expect us to work with dedication when our families are suffering for want of bread and butter?”, he asked.

President NHM Association Muneer Ahmad Andrabi said, “we have taken up the matter at both Mission Directorate and Secretariat level but there has been no fruitful outcome. We are hopeful that the issue will be taken up seriously and all our pending wages are released shortly”.

He requested Governor to intervene and redress their pending grievances like social security, wage enhancement and job policy as already committed by the government

Mission Director NHM Bhupinder Kumar said, “no salary is being withheld. We are releasing funds as and when we receive from the treasury. Today also we have released funds to the districts for salaries (sic),” it reads.