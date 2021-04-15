NIA arrests Bandipora resident

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday arrested a Bandipora resident in connection with the recruitment of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

A statement of NIA issued here said that Altaf Ahmed Rather son o0f GulamNabi of Bandipora, Kashmir was arrested in connection with the LeT recruitment module case RC-20/2020/NIA/DLI. The NIA said that the case relates to the arrest of Tania Parveen daughter of AlaminMondal by West Bengal Police for her association with LeT.

An FIR in this regard was registered at PS Badurai, District North 24 Parganas West Bengal under sections 121 A, 124 A, 120 B, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code under sections 10, 13, 15, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P)Act and 66F of Information Technology Act.

The NIA had re-registered the case as RC-20/2020/NIA/DLI dated 5the April 2020 and taken over the investigation of the case.

It had earlier filed a chargesheet against the arrested accused Tania Parveen.

The NIA said that the investigation had revealed that the accused Altaf Ahmed Rather was a school teacher in Bandipora and a sympathiser of LeT.

It said that the charge sheeted accused Tania Parveen had come in contact with him over social media platforms.

The NIA said that he was instrumental in introducing Tania Parveen to LeT members based in Pakistan, pursuing the conspiracy of LeT to radicalise, motivate and recruit youth for Jihad in India.