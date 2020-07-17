NIA arrests bank manager in Handwara drug haul case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a bank manager from Handwara in connection with the probe related to seizure of 21 kg of Heroin and Rs 1.35 crore cash last month.

Giving details, an NIA official said they arrested the accused Afaq Ahmad Wani of Maratgam, Handwara from Srinagar in connection with the Handwara drugs case.

The official said the case pertains to (FIR No183/2020) registered in police station Handwara on June 11 this year.

At around 7:30 pm that day, the official said, Handwara police naka party intercepted a white-colored Hyunadi Creta vehicle without registration number plate, which was on way to Handwara from Baramulla.

The vehicle was being driven by one Abdul Momin Peer of New Colony Bemina, Srinagar, the official said.

“During search, a black colour bag was found concealed under the front seat of the vehicle, from which Rs 20,01,000 and Heroin weighing 6.200 Kg were seized. Abdul Momin Peer was subsequently arrested,” the official said.

Later, the official said, the agency and J&K police arrested two more accused, Iftiqar Andrabi of Laribal, Rajwara and Peer Islam-ul-Haq of Waskoora, Handwara.

The houses of the accused were also searched, leading to recovery of more cash and Heroin, the official said. He said the NIA finally took over the case on June 23.

“The accused Wani, who was working as Branch Manager at Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank, Handwara branch, was absconding since June 11,” the official said.

The probe agency official said Wani was located and arrested from his hide-out in Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier, Rs 30,30,000 and Heroin weighing 3.200 kg was seized from his house at Handwara, the official said.

He said Wani was produced before NIA Special Court at Jammu today which granted 12 days NIA remand of the accused for custodial interrogation.

“The investigation so far has revealed that the accused persons were smuggling drugs and psychotropic substances in huge quantities through the LoC and the proceeds of sale were used to finance the activities of militant organisation like Lashkar-e-Toiba operating in the valley,” said the official.