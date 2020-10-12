NIA arrests one more in former Dy SP's case

The National Investigation Agency Monday arrested one more person in connection with the case related to former DSP Davinder Singh, who has been chargesheeted by the agency for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen, a spokesperson said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police was arrested with top Hizbul commander Naveed Babu early this year.

Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Budgam district, has been arrested in connection with the case related to Babu, the NIA spokesperson said Monday.

He said Parimoo played a key role in supplying arms and ammunition to another accused named Tariq Mir, a former Sarpanch of Maldera village of Shopian, who further passed them on to Hizbul militants in Shopian.

Singh, Babu and two others were arrested in January when they were on their way to Jammu in the private vehicle of the former policeman. The NIA is likely to file the supplementary chargesheet in the case against the former sarpanch and Parimoo later.