NIA arrests Shopian man

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a Shopian resident in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devinder Singh.

The arrested person has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir of Malder Shopian. NIA spokesman confirmed the arrest of the person. Official sources said that Mir was arrested from Chunad village of Baramulla in northern Kashmir by the NIA. They said Mir has constructed a house in Chunad, besides having one in Shopian.

“He used to live at both places – Shopian and Baramulla,” official soured said. Mir, sources said, was allegedly providing logistic support to the militants and was in touch with Singh.