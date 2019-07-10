NIA attaches residence of Asiya Andrabi in Srinagar

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday attached jailed Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi’s house located in Soura area of Srinagar under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the attachment order, pasted at the entrance of the house located at 90 ft in Soura, the NIA directed all the concerned not to transfer, sale or otherwise deal with the said property in any manner, whatsoever, except with prior permission.

The order issued by Vikas Katheria, chief investigating officer, NIA, said the property was attached after approval granted by the DGP, Jammu and Kashmir.

“…the NIA has a reason to believe that the property represents proceeds of terrorism,” read the order, adding that the house was used by DeM for “furtherance of terrorist activities”.