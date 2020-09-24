Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 25, 2020, 12:37 AM

NIA carries out searches at 9 locations in Kashmir

Representational Pic
National Investigation Agency Thursday conducted searches at nine locations in Kashmir in connection with LoC trade case.

An NIA spokesman said that the premises of persons searched included Muhammad Iqbal Lone r/o Parimpora, Khursheed Ahmad Lone r/o Parimpora, Zahoor Ahmad Bhar r/o Wazirbagh, Fazal-ul-Haq Misgar r/o Chattabal Safakadal, Arif Hassan Misgar r/o Chattabal Safakadal, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh r/o Buchpora, Javed Ahmad Sheikh r/o Buchpora, Tajammal Masoodi r/o Awantipora and Musadiq Afzal Masoodi r/o Awantipora.

The spokesman said that several digital devices and “incriminating” documents were seized during the search. “Further investigation in the case continues.”

