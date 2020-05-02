NIA court decides 58 bail pleas via video conferencing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Anantnag, has decided 58 bail applications under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the past 25 days, via virtual mode, amid the COVID19 lockdown.

The court presided over by Special Judge Khalil Ahmad Choudhary rejected 37 bail pleas and admitted 21 others to bail.

In more than 100 matters, the court granted extension of remand to the investigation agency. “In 22 cases, the court granted extension of remand beyond 90 days, up to 180 days, exercising the special powers conferred on it under UAPA Act,” revealed the official data.

The counsel for applicants and prosecution submitted their arguments through WhatsApp, email and video call. After hearing both the sides, the court issued the orders and provided copies of orders to parties via virtual mode.

Under the NIA Act, government of India has notified additional sessions Judge Anantnag as special court for the purpose of hearing the offences. The NIA Court has jurisdiction over three districts of Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian. Amid the COVID19, lockdown, the court has continued to hear the matters.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed subordinate courts to adopt virtual mode for hearing matters to discourage physical presence of lawyers and litigants.