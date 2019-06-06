NIA file charge sheet into weapons' loot from ex-MLA's residence in Kashmir

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a case involving the weapons loot from the Jawahar Nagar residence of the then MLA Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir.

“NIA, today (06.06.2019) filed a Charge Sheet in Case RC-32/2018/NIA/DLI, relating to the theft of 07 AK rifles and one pistol along with ammunition on 28.09.2018, from the official residence of PDP’s Ex- MLA from Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir at Srinagar,” said a spokesman, in a statement.

Giving details, he said a case FIR No. 57/2018 dated 28.09.2018 was initially registered by J&K Police at Police station Rajbagh, Srinagar against Adil Bashir Sheikh, who was deployed as a SPO at the above-mentioned residence.

The case was subsequently taken over by NIA for investigation as RC-32/2018/NIA/DLI dated 18th October, 2018.

“During investigation, NIA arrested accused Rafique Ahmad Bhat s/o Mohd. Ashraf Bhat r/o Achan, Pulwama, on 10 December, 2018,” said the spokesman.

It was revealed that Adil Bashir Sheikh (SPO) s/o Bashir Ahmad Sheikh r/o Zainapora, Yawar Ahmad Dar s/o Mushtaq Ahmad Dar r/o Thokarpora and Rafique Ahmad Bhat had conspired with Abid Manzoor Magray @ Sajju s/o Manzoor Ahmad Magray r/o Nowpora, Pulwama who was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, to steal arms and ammunition for distributing these among active cadres and recruits of Hizbul Mujahideen for furthering their activities, said the spokesman.

“Accordingly, Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat stole the weapons from government quarter allotted to former PDP MLA on 28.09.2018, while he was away and his security guards had gone to their houses leaving the weapons behind.”

SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh entered the house on the pretext of cleaning it while the other two waited outside in a Maruti Alto car, he said further.

“Thereafter, they decamped with the weapons and ammunition and fled towards village Achan and hid the weapons in a field. After committing the instant offence, all the three joined the militant ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen.”

During investigation, he said, the role of Syed Naveed Babu s/o Syed Mustaq r/o Nazneenpora, Shopian and HM Commander Riyaz Naikoo @ Mohammad Bin Qasim s/o Assadullah Naikoo emerged in the case, for radicalising and training Adil Bashir Sheikh, Yawar Ahmad Dar and Rafique Ahmad Bhat.

“Two accused persons namely Yawar Ahmad Dar and Abid Manzoor Magray @ Sajju were killed in encounters with security forces on 16.05.2019 and 31.05.2019 respectively,” he said.

“Charge-Sheet has been filed in the Special NIA Court, Jammu against accused persons namely, Rafique Ahmad Bhat and absconder Adil Bashir Sheikh u/s 120B, 381 Ranbir Penal Code, sections 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act, and Section 7, 25 of the Arms Act.”