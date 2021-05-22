NIA files charge-sheet against three in weapon snatching case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants in connection with the snatching of service weapons of the forces personnel in Kishtwar.

An NIA spokesman here said that the anti-militancy probe agency filed a charge sheet against HM militants – Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri before a Jammu court.

The official said that the charges would be abated against other three militants involved – Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, who have been killed in gunfights.

The official said that a case was registered on March 8, 2019 at Kishtwar relating to the snatching of service weapon of the escort in-charge of DC Kishtwar.

The NIA took over the probe on November 2, 2019.

The official said that during the probe it was found that the instant case was one of the several militant acts committed by Hizbul Mujahideen during the years 2018 – 2019 in Kishtwar.

“The objective of all these acts was to revive militancy in Kishtwar by looting arms and targeting prominent persons,” the official said.

He said that Osama Bin Javed, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain were killed in gunfights at different places in the years 2019 and 2020.

They were militants of HM in Doda-Kishtwar belt and were involved in many acts in Kishtwar, the official said.

He said that Jaffer Hussain, Tanveer Ahmed Malik and Taraq Hussain Giri were providing logistics support and organising shelter for the HM militants involved in the multiple militancy-related incidents.