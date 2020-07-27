NIA files chargesheet against 6 in Nagrota 'infiltration-transportation module' case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s Nagrota “infiltration- transportation module” case, before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The case was filed against Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmed Khan – all residents of Pulwama district and Suhail Javid of Budgam district, under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

An NIA spokesman said the case arose out of FIR No 0045/2020 registered at police station Nagrota, Jammu on 31 January 2020 wherein a truck carrying “three freshly infiltrated Pakistani militants was stopped for checking by the naka duty staff at Ban Toll Plaza on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5 am.”

The spokesman said while the driver Dar and his two associates, Malik and Mantoo “escaped, taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani militants hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel.”

In the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in Ban forest area, the NIA said three Pakistani militants were killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested.

The spokesman said the NIA took up the investigation of the case on February 10 and arrested three more militant associates of the infiltration-transportation module.

“Searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized,” said the spokesperson.

He said the investigation revealed that apart from their “unsuccessful attempt in January, 2020, this module had received a group of three Pakistani militants in December 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to south Kashmir.”

The spokesman said the module was in “touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated militants and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps.”

The spokesperson said the other three arrested accused, Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Suhail Javed were “Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of JeM and provided shelter, logistics and communication backup for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani militants.”

“These OGWs also purchased phirans (traditional cloak) for the infiltrated militants to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons,” said the spokesman. “The arms and ammunition consisting of two AK-47 rifles, one AK-56, two AK-74’s, one 1 M4 Carbine, two Glock pistols, three Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, three Satellite phones, six wireless devices, six remote controls, nine detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani militants have been seized, so have been the trucks and car used for their movement.”