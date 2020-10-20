NIA files chargesheet in Special Court at Mohali, Punjab

National Investigations Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed 14000 pages chargesheet against 10 accused persons in NIA Special Court at Mohali, Punjab.

NIA officials said that chargesheet has been filed u/s 120B, 419, 471, 489C of IPC, sections 8, 21, 23, 12 24, 25, 27, 27A, 29 & 31 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and section 12(1)(b) of Indian Passports Act against the accused.

Officials said that case arose out of PS Sadar Amritsar Case no. 135 dated 25.04.2020 pertaining to arrest of one Hilal Ahmed Shergojri and recovery of Rs 29 Lakh from his possession, by Punjab Police on 25.04.2020. NIA took up the investigation of the case on 08.05.2020.