National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at four locations in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that the NIA sleuths accompanied by the state police and paramilitary troopers carried out searches at the houses of four persons associated with cross-LoC trade.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet in 2018 against 12 people in a case of alleged militancy funding.

Last week also, NIA carried out raids in Pulwama and Srinagar districts.