NIA raids in Pulwama, Srinagar in funding case

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids at the premises of two traders involved in cross Line of control (LoC) trade. The raids were carried in Pulwama and Srinagar districts.

Police sources said NIA officers assisted by Jammu and Kashmir police carried out raid at the house of Ghulam Ahmad Wani in Keller area of Pulwama district. Sources said Wani was involved in cross LoC trade before its suspension by the authorities on February 14, 2019.

“Another raid was carried out at the Parimpora fruit Mandi in Srinagar”, NIA sources said.

The raids are part of the ongoing NIA investigation against suspected militancy funding.