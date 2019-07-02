NIA summons Geelani's grandson Anees ul Islam to New Delhi

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has once again summoned Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani’s grandson to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged militancy funding case, reports said.

Anees ul Islam, who is son of Altaf Shah, has been summoned by the central probe agency to appear for questioning in New Delhi on 9th July, reported news agency KNS.

“…whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case noted below, which is now under investigation by the NIA New Delhi, you are hereby required to appear at National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi road New Delhi-110003 on 09-07-2019 at 1000 hrs for the purpose of your examination relating to the case,” KNS quoted a notice issued to Anees by the NIA.

Particulars of the case: NIA CRIME No. RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI. Under section 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC, section 13,16,17,18,20,38,39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967.”