NIF condoles demise

National Innovation Foundation (NIF) Cell-JK University of Kashmir has condoled the demise of prominent innovator and National Awardee Abdul Rehman Sheikh of Chan Mohallah Verinag Anantnag of South Kashmir. He died after brief illness.

According to a statement issued here, Director NIF Dr Vipin Kumar while conveying his condolences, prayed for departed soul and expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Chairman NIF Cell-JK, Prof. G. Mohiuddin Bhat expressed deep sorrow and regret over the demise of the prominent grassroot innovator. He said that Abdul Rahman was an inspiration for Valley youth with regard to technology innovation.

“Abdul Rehman was known as Gash Lala and was well known in south Kashmir for his innovative bent of mind and was inspiration for the innovators of south Kashmir. On the whole he was an asset for NIF Cell-JK. Presently the innovator was working on Modified Snow cutter,” it said.

